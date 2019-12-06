Man leads law enforcement in high-speed pursuit from Burnside to Shopville

An attempted traffic stop in Burnside resulted in a chase that ended in Shopville, with the driver of the vehicle then being charged with 20 traffic and drug-related offenses.
Burnside Police arrested Matthew R. Davis, 27. Davis told Burnside officers he was from Greensburg, Ind., while his profile on the Pulaski County Detention Center lists his address as Eubank.
According to BPD, officers saw a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling northbound on U.S. 27 around 11:01 a.m. Thursday. Officer Stephen Alley waited until the vehicle was in a safe location at Cumberland Manor before conducting a traffic stop.
During the stop, Alley was informed by Pulaski County 911 Dispatch that Davis had a suspended operator's license and an active felony warrant in Indiana.
Officer Alley then informed Davis that he was being placed under arrest and told him to exit the vehicle.
"At this time, Mr. Davis fled the traffic stop with a female passenger inside of his vehicle," according to a BPD statement.
"Officer Alley stated that as Mr. Davis fled the traffic stop, he could hear the female screaming for help, and trying to exit the vehicle."
Officer Alley activated the emergency equipment on his vehicle and a pursuit began.
That pursuit covered areas of Ky. 1247, Ky. 192, Grundy Road, Shopville Road near Shopville Elementary and East Ky. 80, before Davis' vehicle was finally stopped on Sears Cemetery Road.
Units from the Somerset Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police assisted in the pursuit.
The female passenger was not reported as being injured, and was not charged.
Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, detained on 20 different charges, including: Speeding 26 mph or More, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain required Insurance, License to be in Possession, Operating on a Suspended License, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Unlawful Imprisonment, Improper Turning, Improper Passing, Failure To or Improper Signal, Reckless Driving, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Careless Driving, Disregarding a Stop Sign, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.