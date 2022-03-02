Man pleads guilty in burglary case

A Somerset man is facing 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary.
David Wayne Acton, 47, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court last Thursday to enter into the plea agreement -- resolving a case investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office last June.
According to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, that investigation began with deputies responding to a report of a citizen having stopped a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, they found Acton's vehicle being blocked in by a homeowner's vehicle.
According to Dalton, the deputies found Acton in possession of items from the residence, as confirmed by the victim. A search of Acton's vehicle also revealed a handgun tucked in between the driver's seat and center console. The presence of the gun converted the burglary charge into first-degree burglary.
Based upon the defendant's criminal history and with the consent of the victim, Dalton is recommending that Acton serve 11 years in prison for the burglary charge.
Final sentencing has been set for April 28, 2022.
Dalton praised the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, especially deputies Chris Fisher and David Wesley, for their efforts in the case. He also thanked the victim for his cooperation and vigilance.
"It shouldn't' take this much effort to keep criminals out of our homes," the prosecutor said. "Hopefully, 11 years in prison will ensure that for a little while, this particular situation won't repeat itself."
[NOTE: This article has been corrected in regard to ownership of the home.]
