Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of police officer

A Somerset man indicted with a count of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer among other felonies after leading officers in a downtown pursuit last month has been arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Nicholas Lee Hughes, 30, pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge as well as five counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Criminal Mischief, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance (3rd offense, aggravating circumstances), and Resisting Arrest when he appeared in court last Thursday.
Those charges stem from an incident that began just before 5 p.m. on March 3 when Somerset Police Department (SPD) received multiple complaints about the same vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Slate Branch Road and U.S. 27.
Witnesses who called 911 advised that the vehicle was a small silver passenger car. In addition to striking other vehicles, the car had also reportedly struck multiple highway signs as it proceeded north.
Sergeant Greg Guffey located the car, a 2015 Nissan Sentra, traveling north on South Main Street near the intersection with Murphy Avenue. The Nissan was reportedly driving in two lanes of the roadway at the same time, nearly striking multiple vehicles. Guffey activated his lights and siren in an attempt to make a traffic stop, but the Nissan continued north on Main Street toward the Fountain Square.
The Nissan, rounding the square, returned to South Main Street. Meanwhile, Guffey, following behind, witnessed the Nissan's driver showing "extreme indifference" toward the safety of other motorists and pedestrians -- appearing to strike many objects intentionally, according to SPD.
Continuing south on Monticello Street, the Nissan proceeded toward U.S. 27, then west onto Bourbon Road. At this point, other SPD officers nearby were planning for an attempt to deflate the vehicles tires using Stop Stick devices. Prior to doing so, the Nissan encountered congested traffic at the intersection of Bourbon Road and Ky. 914. It was here where officers were able to approach the Nissan while it was stopped.
According to SPD, officers commanded the operator to exit his vehicle -- a command which he refused before attempting to drive forward again, when he struck SPD Officer Tim Miller with the front of his vehicle pinning Miller against another vehicle. After striking Miller, the operator -- eventually identified as Hughes -- was finally able to be taken into custody by officers, at which time Hughes continued to resist officers control and attempted to get away once more, SPD said.
SPD was assisted by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Hughes was indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury earlier this month. At press time, he remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a 125,000 cash bond and is scheduled for his first pretrial conference on May 6.
