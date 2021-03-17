A Somerset man accused of assaulting two police officers has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Paul Adam Wilson, 34, was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court March 4 on two counts of third-degree Assault on a Police/Probation Officer, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), and Public Intoxication through a Controlled Substance (excluding Alcohol).
The local grand jury indicted Wilson last month in connection to an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of December 15.
According to Wilson's arrest citation, Somerset Police responded to a call about a man, believed to be impaired, walking in the middle of US 27 just before 3:20 a.m. that morning. Wilson was found walking north near Light no. 11 but ran to the southbound lanes when he saw the first marked police cruiser.
The citation states that as more officers joined the scene, Wilson fled toward the parking lot of Red Roof Inn. As officers gave chase, Wilson lost his balance and fell in the parking lot. According to the citation, SPD Sergeant Andrew Salmons commanded Wilson to roll onto his stomach but instead, the man kicked him as well as Officer Nick Taylor twice each. Despite being tased, Wilson remained noncompliant until two other officers were able to assist in taking him into custody.
The citation concludes by stating that Wilson, who was talking incoherently, was searched and found with a capped hypodermic syringe.
Wilson is next scheduled to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court on April 15 for a pretrial conference. At press time, he remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 cash/property bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.