Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.