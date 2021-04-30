A man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend during an altercation has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Justin Scott Walters, 22, of Somerset, was indicted earlier this month on one count of second-degree Assault.
The charge stems from Somerset Police Department's investigation of a shooting incident that took place around 2 p.m. March 2 at a Ringgold Road residence.
According to SPD, officers arrived on scene to find Rodney Stevens, 41, with a gunshot wound near his ankle. Detective Larry Patterson learned that Walters and Stevens, who lives with Walters' mother, got into a verbal altercation shortly after Walters arrived at the residence.
Walters reportedly had a firearm in his hand during this altercation.
The argument became physical, according to SPD and during the scuffle the firearm went off -- causing the wound to Stevens.
Walters is next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference in Pulaski Circuit Court on June 24.
