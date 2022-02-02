Man pleads to misdemeanor in Oakwood criminal abuse case

A Eubank man accused of striking and shoving an Oakwood resident has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Anthony L. Barron, 59, had been set to stand trial on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse last October but that date had been continued to January 18.
Barron was indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury in connection to an incident reported to have occurred in late March 2020. Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll reported at the time that the department was contacted by Oakwood to investigate the report of an employee who struck and shoved a resident -- causing injury to the resident.
Prior to Barron's trial beginning last month, he accepted a plea agreement amending the criminal abuse charge down to fourth-degree Assault (No Visible Injury). In exchange for pleading guilty to that misdemeanor, the prosecution recommended that Barron be sentenced to 12 months, suspended and conditionally discharged after 24 months.
Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker accepted the agreement and sentenced Barron on January 13. He must have no further legal issues for two years or risk having the 12-month sentenced imposed.
