Man sentenced in case of soliciting California juvenile

A Somerset man has been sentenced to two years in connection to a sex abuse case involving a California juvenile.
Justin Lee Cook, 39, was indicted last May on charges of first-degree Sexual Abuse and Unlawful use of Electronic Means Originating or Received within the Commonwealth to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual or other Prohibited Activities. Cook entered into the plea agreement during a pretrial conference on August 5.
Cook was sentenced to one year on each count during an October 27 hearing in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll reported when the indictment was returned that the charges stemmed from an investigation that began on January 8 when SPD Detective Larry Patterson was contacted by Det. Timothy Salyers of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office in California.
Det. Salyers advised Patterson that his agency had received a complaint related to nude and pornographic photos being shared with a female juvenile in his jurisdiction. Salyers' investigation, according to SPD, linked Cook to the offenses.
Throughout the investigation, both detectives discovered Cook had sent nude pictures of himself to the victim as well as videos which showed Cook masturbating.
Det. Patterson obtained evidence confirming the identity of the person sending the juvenile the explicit material along with sexually explicit messages and presented the case to the Pulaski County Grand Jury last spring.
At press time, Cook remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
