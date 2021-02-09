Man sentenced to 30 years in child abuse case

A Ferguson man was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week in connection to a child abuse case going back a decade.
Pascal Jed Moore, 36, pleaded guilty back in November in Pulaski Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse; and three counts of first-degree criminal abuse.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David L. Dalton, who prosecuted the case, reported at the time that Kentucky State Police and DCBS (Department of Community-Based Services) began an investigation in July 2018 into allegations that Moore had physically and sexually abused three minor children on multiple occasions between 2010 and 2012.
Dalton said KSP Trooper Richie Baxter worked to corroborate the allegations as much as possible given the gap in years. With all other means of investigation exhausted, KSP picked Moore up for questioning in January 2019.
During multiple interviews with Detective Eric Moore and Trp. Baxter, Dalton said, Moore gave a variety of explanations and denials before ultimately admitting to some of the children's allegations. Following these statements, Moore was indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury on a total of 25 sexual and abuse offenses. Several of those counts were merged as part of the plea agreement, which was finalized last Thursday.
Because they are classified as violent offenses, according to Dalton, Moore would not become eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 full years of his sentence. Should he be released, Moore would also be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender as well as five years of conditional discharge (supervision) following his sentence.
At press time, Moore remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
