Man sentenced to 5 years for trafficking heroin

A man arrested late last month on several drug-related charges has accepted a plea agreement through the local Rocket Docket.
Leslie Wayne Jester Jr., 33, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to a single count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (heroin, 2nd offense). In exchange for his guilty plea, the commonwealth recommended a sentence of five years in prison.
The charge stemmed from an arrest late last month. District 5 Constable Mike Wallace reported at the time he received a tip that a fugitive wanted in Louisville was staying at the Red Roof Inn in Somerset.
Upon further investigation, Constable Wallace was able to determine that the man, Jester, was staying with 32-year-old Ashlee G. Morrow of Somerset. The constable applied for a search warrant. Once granted, he executed the warrant just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning with fellow constables Eric Strunk, Gary Baldock and Shane Haste.
According to Wallace, as the constables were making entry into the motel room, Jester "grabbed something up and ran to the bathroom." Morrow's arrest citation indicates that she wouldn't open the door while her "boyfriend flushed most of the drugs down the toilet."
"A later statement from Ashlee Morrow confirmed Mr. Jester poured the heroin and meth down the toilet and flushed it as we were entering the room," Constable Wallace stated at the time.
The constables found during their search a loaded firearm, plastic baggies (including one with a gray substance suspected to be over three grams of heroin), black tar heroin, crystal meth, needles, digital scales and $112.
On Thursday before Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette, Jester acknowledged having four grams of heroin. He told the judge he originally hailed from South Carolina, had been staying in various hotels of late, and came to Somerset in August. He waived a presentence investigation so that his sentence could be imposed on Thursday. The Rocket Docket, incidentally, speeds up resolution of qualifying cases by waiving the grand jury process.
Morrow -- who had also been arrested on September 29 on charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (meth, 1st offense), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin, 1st offense), and second-degree Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension -- has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Pulaski District Court on October 30.
