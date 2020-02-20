Man wanted in local rape case arrested in Tennessee

A Tennessee man under a Pulaski County indictment charging him with the rape of a child has been captured in his home state.
Paul Steven Clem Jr., 41, of Lewisberg, Tennessee, was indicted earlier this month on charges of first-degree Rape (victim under 12), first-degree Sodomy (victim under 12), and first-degree Sexual Abuse (victim under 12).
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, evidence in the case was presented to the local grand jury by PCSO Detective Sergeant Cody Cundiff. On February 13, Clem was arrested by the Giles County Sheriff's Department with assistance from the US Marshal's Service on a Fugitive from Justice warrant relative to the Pulaski County indictment.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Clem remained lodged in the Tennessee jail awaiting extradition back to Pulaski County. A local court date has not yet been scheduled. Should he be transferred to the Pulaski County Detention Center, his bond has been set at $200,000 cash.
Det. Sgt. Cundiff is leading the ongoing investigation for the Pulaski County Criminal Investigation Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.