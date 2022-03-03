March 1
• William Jonathan Dailey, 30, Lancaster, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Jonathan Dean Thacker, 35, Whitley City, Court Ordered
• Yancey Logan Wesley, 22, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Angelina M. Phillips, 26, Virgie, KY, charge not listed
• Bella L. Lucas, 25, Jenkins, KY, charge not listed
• Demetrius D. Duncan, 49, Louisville, charge not listed
• Belinda K. Highfield, 55, Liberty, charge not listed
• Wynter Shanae Austin, 40, Lasco, KY, charge not listed
• Harley J. Slone, 39, Jeremiah, KY, charge not listed
• Henry Lee Campanella, 37, Freeburn, KY, charge not listed
• Nathan K. Worrix, 36, Pikeville, charge not listed
• Deloris Lynn Daniels, 35, Phelps, KY, charge not listed
• Jason Edward Woods, 43, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Mary Etta Napier, 64, Clay City, KY, charge not listed
• Daniel Lowell Brosnan, 33, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 4 Gms Cocaine); Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Persistent Felony Offender I; Failure to Appear
• Bryant Joe Johnson, 49, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Luis Daniel Foster, 38, Nancy, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Resisting Arrest
• Jacob Scott Reynolds, 23, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jerry Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered
March 2
• Randy Smith, 44, Waynesburg, Failure to or Improper Signal; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Carrying a Concealed Weapon; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Driving DUI Suspended License - 3rd Off (Agg Circum); Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• William Herbert Glover, 23, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
• Robert C. Godsey, 55, Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jason M. Stratton, 44, Springfield, KY, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
