March 10
• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 25, Somerset, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Alc Intox in a Pub Place 3rd or > Off in 12 Months; Hitchhiking-Disregard Traffic Regulation by Pedestrian
• John David Sergent, 33, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Derrick Lee Johnson, 35, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Nicholas F. Floyd, 35, Crab Orchard, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Raymond Deiondra Hawkins, 24, Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
March 11
• Scott Andrew Haltom, 61, Louisville, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st
• Jessica Rahe McKee, 36, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off; Parole Violation (For Technical Violation);
• Carl D. Taylor, 62, Hustonville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation);
• Isaiah Logan Cornett, 20, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Shala Gregory, 32, Pine Knot, KY, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Danny Ray Anderson, 39, Monticello, Failure to Appear; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Randy D. Ellison, 61, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
