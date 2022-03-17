March 11
• Jason Cleo Perry, 42, Parkers Lake, Speeding, 10 MPH Over Limit; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st & 2nd Offense; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st (Agg Cir); Oper On Sus Or Rev Operating License; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Brittany Irene Smith, 28, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Brandon Wayne Dowell, 33, Stanford, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting $500 <\ $1,000
• Teresa L. Loveless, 49, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Johnny Lee Harness, 49, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear
March 12
• Jerrica C. Meyer, 30, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury;
• Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, Monticello, Failure to Appear
• Noah Patrick, 19, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Tina Renee Peters, 49, Richmond, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting $500 <\ $1,000; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Gerald D. Smith, 47, Hustonville, Failure to or Improper Signal; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); License To Be In Possession; Failure to Appear
• Michael W. Proffitt, 38, Stearns, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• David Ryan Oaks, 41, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses; Failure to Appear
March 13
• Jennifer Black, 46, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• James Lee Bolin Jr., 45, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss Cont Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Jennifer N. Ross, 37, Science Hill, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Scott Anthony Brown, 48, Somerset, Criminal Abuse 2nd Degree-Child 12 or Under
• Roy Lee Wallace, 22, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Rusty Allan Acres, 54, Clayton, IN, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses; Menacing; Resisting Arrest
March 14
• Katelyn Michelle Wesley, 20, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Dixie J. Woods, 33, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Timothy J. Kidd, 36, Waynesburg, Failure to Appear
• Kenneth H. Campbell, 70, Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Michael Bruce Warf, 42, New Buffalo, MI, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Timothy Bryan Warner, 33, Harrodsburg, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• David WQ Whitehouse, 62, Stanford, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Gregory Dale Dalton, 46, Nancy, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st
• Suzette D. Works, 47, Somerset, Failure to Appear, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Rafael S. Lopez, 20, Somerset, Oper Motor Vehicle U/Infl Alcohol <\ 21 YOA .02-.07
March 15
• Megan Leigh Ann Barnes, 30, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• James William Fuller, 55, Von Ormy, TX, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189a.010(1a) - 1st
• Michael Aarron Lawhorn, 30, Burnside, Failure to Appear
• Shania Lynn Head, 26, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Heather K. Stogsdill, 42, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Kelly J. Creger, 45, Monticello, Escape 2nd Degree-(Identify Facility); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Debora A. Roysdon, 42, Monticello, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
• Willard Jerome Cummins, 44, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Ashley Lynn Savage, 33, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Eric Shane Langdon, 45, Burnside, Poss of Marijuana; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
• Tony Eugene Hill, 43, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Emily Ann Sirk, 28, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Timmy Larlawrence Foutch, 57, Somerset, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 or Under
• Jerry Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered
• Margaret Rashae Hicks, 33, Burnside, three counts of Failure to Appear
