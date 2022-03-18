March 15
• Mark C. Wilson, 23, Somerset, Speeding 15 MPH Over Limit; License to be in Possession; Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
March 16
• Chloe Raye Casada, 21, Somerset, Burglary, 2nd Degree; TBUT or Disp from Building
• Nicholas Alan Phillips, 33, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Carla Marie Dykes, 42, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Derek Kendrick Kissee, 30, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Christopher W. Killen, 52, Stanford, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st & 2nd Offense; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Farron Edward Sidebottom, 48, Cave City, KY, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Nathaniel Lee Pence, 30, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• James M. Smith, 43, Berea, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Tilah Ann Ball, 35, Bronston, Court Ordered
• Iris Kay Thompson, 50, Sloans Valley, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Failure to Comply W/Sex Offender Registration (1st Off); Failure to Appear;
