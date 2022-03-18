Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Rain in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.