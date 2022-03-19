March 17
• Jordan Lynn Crozier, 22, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Oper On Sus Or Rev Operating License; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Ashley Nicole Falin, 28, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Christopher Ryan Ashley, 40, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Destiny Lynn Huff Waldemar, 25, Smiths Grove, KY, Transfer from Other County
• James Bradley Townsend, 52, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Mark Brown, 37, Stearns, Court Ordered
• Spencer Renea Silvers, 27, Richmond, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Billy W. Thomas, 29, Russell Springs, Failure to Appear
• Randall K. Perkins, 60, Barbourville, BOP Transfer
• Joy Renee Mounce, 38, Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• David Leslie Mounce, 46, Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jake Gene Crabtree, 25, Somerset, three counts of Serving Bench Warrant for Court
March 18
• Mary K. Lamb, 41, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
