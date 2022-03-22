March 18
• Richard Randolph, 54, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; TBUT Or Disp From Building $10,000 <\ $1,000,000; TBUT Or Disp From Building $1,000 <\ $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender I; Engaging in Organized Crime; TBUT or Disp Shoplifting $500 <\ $1,000
• Adam T. Meadows, 41, Williamsburg, two counts of Failure To Appear; TBUT or Disp Shoplifting; Theft of Identify of Another w/o Consent; four counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Constance Josephine Tressler, 29, Danville, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
March 19
• Austin R. Prather, 19, Science Hill, No Operators-Moped License; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Oper Motor Vehicle U/Infl Alcohol <\ 21 YOA .02-.07; Escape 3rd Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Speeding 12 MPH Over Limit
• Kimberly Mae Lynn, 43, Stanford, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Angela Renee Dodd, 48, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Michael Steven Petriw Jr., 39, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jennifer Lynn Meece, 32, Somerset, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting
• Stephanie Marie Flynn, 41, Farler, KY, Failure to Appear; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure To Appear
• Brandon Lee Watkins, 36, Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; three counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure to Appear
• William B. McKee III, 28, Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Randolph David Rowe, 51, Somerset, Poss of Marijuana; TBUT or Disp Shoplifting
• Daniel Lee Wilder, 39, Eubank, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting
March 20
• Lisa Ann Snow, 45, Waynesburg, Failure To Or Use of Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Poss of Marijuana; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 2nd; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans; Rear License Not Illuminated
• Blake A. Hendrickson, 22, Stanford, Careless Driving; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 2nd; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 2nd Off
• Courtney Blasdel, 26, Barlow, KY, Failure to Appear
• Donald Edward Miller Jr., 46, Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear
• Ricky W. Deering, 46, Hustonville, Failure to Appear
• William Earl Baker, 31, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Gary R. Shepherd, 70, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Anthony D. Taylor, 33, Waynesburg, Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Obstructions/Interference with an Officer
• Anthony Odis Drury, 38, Waynesburg, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Amanda J. Coleman, 37, Waynesburg, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Santiago Juarez, 30, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
• Francisco Javier Romero Cabezas, 35, Ferguson, No Operators-Moped License; Insufficient Head Lamps; Disregarding Stop Sign; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Kelvin Maurice Alcorn, 56, Ferguson, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
