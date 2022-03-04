March 2
• Robert C. Gifford, 42, McKinney, KY, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
• Derek L. McHargue, 31, Corbin, US Marshal Service transfer
• Danielle N. Hurt, 24, Waynesburg, Failure to Appear
March 3
• Jennifer Juanita Harris, 47, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Debra Faye Tipton, 37, Ferguson, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Joseph C. Johnson, 42, Corbin, Bureau of Prisons transfer
• John Graves, 33, Lancaster, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Stephen T. Salyers, 33, Danville, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.