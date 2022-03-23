March 20
• Jessica Nicole Conley, 34, Eubank, Failure to Appear
March 21
• Butter Mycha Wiseman, 40, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Sunilkumar Pasabhai Patel, 40, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir)
• Kelly Marie Rogers, 43, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Jimmy Boyd New, 59, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( <\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Valerie Lynn Purcell, 53, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Trysten S. Cundiff, 19, Somerset, Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Tampering With Physical Evidence
• Jamie Amanda Caldwell, 34, London, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Amanda N. Wright, 40, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Ashley Shadaria Cooper, 37, Whitley City, KY, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Savannah V. Taylor, 36, Hodgenville, KY, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Travis Lee Beach, 30, Somerset, Knowingly Exploit Adult by Person > $300; Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks $1,000 <\ $10,000
• James Walter Turner, 35, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• David R. Stringer, 56, Science Hill, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Hayden Len Campbell, 43, Eubank, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Eric Issac Cuzzort, 25, Science Hill, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; No Registration Plates; Improper Display of Registration Plates; two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Failure to Appear; two counts of Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Rebecca Ann Polston, 37, Russell Springs, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Albert W. Murphy, 49, Kings Mountain, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( <\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.