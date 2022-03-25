March 21

• Dustin Dewayne Phelps, 31, Science Hill, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

March 22

• Joshua Issac Jones, 28, Kings Mountain, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Monica Gaye Garner, 32, Bronston, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Joseph Dean King, 33, Nancy, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Inadequate Silencer (Muffler)

• James Edgar Sharpe III, 37, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear; five counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• George Wesley Johnson, 58, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Brandon Ryan Hammond, 34, Monticello, Poss Of Marijuana; Failure to Appear

• Christopher John Robert Phelps, 32, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Amber Marie Owens, 35, Burnside, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)

• Elijah Bill Barnett, 28, Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Drink Alcoholic Bev In Public Place (1st & 2nd Off); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess

• David T. Irvin, 26, Russell Springs, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Christopher Stull, 30, Waynesburg, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Jerry Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered

• Jasmine Keyona Yonker, 27, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear

March 23

• Ashley J. Skeens, 35, Kings Mountain, Failure to Appear

• Matthew R. Gilstrap, 47, London, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st

• Lee T. Hardin, 57, Lebanon, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)

• James Andrew Casada, 37, Somerset, Court Ordered

• Jason Tyler Jasper, 33, Somerset, Court Ordered

• Ciara A. Perry, 24, Somerset, Court Ordered

• Benson E. Coleman, 41, Stanford, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st

• Cody Seth Richardson, 27, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Eric Ray Gibson, 48, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)

• David Wayne Lloyd, 34, Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; two counts of Failure to Appear; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Victor S. Correll, 36, Somerset, Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree

March 24

• Alonzo Dale Holbrook, 52, Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Robert Evan Abner, 35, Manchester, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Failure to Appear

• Jarrod Randal New, 46, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

