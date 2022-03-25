March 21
• Dustin Dewayne Phelps, 31, Science Hill, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
March 22
• Joshua Issac Jones, 28, Kings Mountain, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Monica Gaye Garner, 32, Bronston, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Joseph Dean King, 33, Nancy, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Inadequate Silencer (Muffler)
• James Edgar Sharpe III, 37, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear; five counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• George Wesley Johnson, 58, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Brandon Ryan Hammond, 34, Monticello, Poss Of Marijuana; Failure to Appear
• Christopher John Robert Phelps, 32, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Amber Marie Owens, 35, Burnside, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Elijah Bill Barnett, 28, Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Drink Alcoholic Bev In Public Place (1st & 2nd Off); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• David T. Irvin, 26, Russell Springs, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Christopher Stull, 30, Waynesburg, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jerry Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered
• Jasmine Keyona Yonker, 27, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
March 23
• Ashley J. Skeens, 35, Kings Mountain, Failure to Appear
• Matthew R. Gilstrap, 47, London, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
• Lee T. Hardin, 57, Lebanon, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• James Andrew Casada, 37, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Jason Tyler Jasper, 33, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Ciara A. Perry, 24, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Benson E. Coleman, 41, Stanford, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Cody Seth Richardson, 27, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Eric Ray Gibson, 48, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• David Wayne Lloyd, 34, Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; two counts of Failure to Appear; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Victor S. Correll, 36, Somerset, Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
March 24
• Alonzo Dale Holbrook, 52, Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Robert Evan Abner, 35, Manchester, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Failure to Appear
• Jarrod Randal New, 46, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
