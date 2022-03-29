March 24
• Michael Ernest Dees, 46, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Timothy John Anglin, 38, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Charlene Rosanna Robinson, 35, Eubank, Driving DUI Suspended License - 1st Off (Agg Cir); No Operators-Moped License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st and 2nd Offense; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Robert Lee Latham, 51, Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Lee T. Hardin, 57, Lebanon, KY, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, 1st & 2nd Offenses
March 25
• Carlos Benjamin Loza-Meece, 29, Danville, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Brandon Chase Wheeler, 37, Versailles, Failure to Appear; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operating License; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License; Display or Poss of Cancelled or Fictitious Oper Lic; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Nicklas L McCalister, 48, Somerset, Failure to Comply w/Sex Offender Registration (1st Off); Register Sex Offender School Restrictions
• Philip M. Whisner, 35, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• James Kirk Rice, 79, Cincinnati, Reckless Driving; Failure to Give Right of Way to Emergency Stopped Vehicle
• Josie Embry, 28, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Danielle M. Keith, 35, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Tampering with Physical Evidence
• Robert Rolland Kinney, 43, Somerset, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 3rd; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
• Robert J. Gibson, 31, Williamsburg, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Brandon Lee Keith, 26, Nancy, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• March 26
• Donovan Nicholas Hogue, 22, Eubank, Local Violation Codes 80000-80999
• Wesley Danelle Clark, 32, Salem, OH, Poss of Marijuana; Violation of a Foreign EPO/DVO; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Hallucinogen; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure To Appear
• Randy Wayne Getter, 60, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Gregory S. Patterson, 50, Stanford, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st (Agg Cir)
• Dennis Wayne Wood, 46, Waynesburg, Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury); Strangulation 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest
• Megan Sue Walker, 19, Somerset, Falsely Reporting an Incident; Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Driving without License/Negligence in Accident
• Corey Stephen Hall, 31, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Tracy Kay Costello, 41, Somerset, Violation of IPO
• Alysha Ann Mootoor, 24, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure to Appear
