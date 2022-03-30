March 27
• Miranda Jill Vernatter, 35, Somerset, No Tail Lamps; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
• Timothy Kane Hill, 32, Tateville, Burglary, 1st Degree; TBUT or Disp from Building $1,000 <\ $10,000; TBUT Or Disp - Firearm; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; TBUT or Disp from Building $10,000 <\ $1,000,000; Engaging in Organized Crime
• Stephen Eugene Wright II, 37, Ferguson, Failure to Appear
• Cody Allen Johnson, 33, Russell Springs, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Freddy Ray Wilhelm, 42, Eubank, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
March 28
• Stacy D. Smith, 38, Somerset, two counts of Failure To Appear; Escape 3rd Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Resisting Arrest; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz.) 1st Off; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Rocky A. Griffin, 39, Nancy, Cultivate in Marijuana (5 Plants or More) 1st Off
• Daniel Scott Turner, 42, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Teri Lynn Eden, 44, Nancy, Court Ordered
• Lewey D. Whitis, 47, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Larry Brandon Kirby, 29, Lancaster, No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Driving DUI Suspended License - 1st Off (Agg Cir); Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Matthew Allen Loveless, 36, Burnside, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Jerry Lee Ramsey, 61, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
March 29
• Steven Wayne Worley, 32, Bronston, Failure to Appear
• Tonya Lee Hollis, 43, Bronston, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Ryan Dale Warren, 35, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest
