March 29
• Jackie Lee Price, 26, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jerry Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered
• Robert L. Cox, 53, Science Hill, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Adam Ray Hembree, 23, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st
March 30
• Lewis Green Mullins, 40, Manchester, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Damean Joe McBride, 29, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Jessica D. Crabtree, 37, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Mark Anthony Brown Jr., 37, Stearns, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Violet L. Collinsworth, 38, Middlesboro, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Fugitive (Warrant Not Required); Criminal Trespassing - 3rd Degree; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jack Edward Henderson, 60, Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Ashley J. Compton, 41, Faubush, three counts of Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
March 31
• Ashley Nichole Collett, 37, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; No Operators-Moped License; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Paige M. Martin, 20, Jeffersonville, KY, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• John David Ashley II, 43, Somerset, Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
