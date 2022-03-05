March 3
• Terry Wayne Foley, 43, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Randy Lee Whitaker, 57, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
March 4
• Brian D. Trailor, 39, Stanford, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Ashley D. Robinson, 33, Bonnyman, KY, four counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Heidi Susan Young, 46, Waynesburg, Traff in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin); Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Ashley Jenova Vaught, 30, Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.