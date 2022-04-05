March 31
• Joie Brown, 37, Owenton, KY, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Joshua Tyler Jorgensen, 22, Whitley City, Failure to Appear
• Kevin Scott Adams, 45, Somerset, US Marshal Service transfer
April 1
• Lisa Renee Runck, 44, Hamilton, OH, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Michael James Benge, 44, Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Austin Neal Cox, 28, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• James A. New, 49, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jason Dale Genoe, 43, Russell Springs, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Failure to Appear
• Russell Lee Mayfield, 58, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
• Miranda Kay Major, 42, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Josh Smith, 34, Brodhead, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Letitia Leann Parmley, 30, Monticello, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting
April 2
• Christopher Clay Smith, 32, Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans
• Jasanea Lynn Cruz-Rivera, 22, Versailles, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Crystal L. Ramsay, 38, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Kent Ishmael Jones, 46, Somerset, four counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Kathy R. Roberts, 52, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Zachary Jesse Eugene Richardson, 33, Somerset, Poss of Marijuana; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Crystal D. Hull, 48, Somerset, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Traf in Cont Sub 1st Offense
• Joseph Christopher Benge, 21, Stanford, Reckless Driving; Disregarding Stop Sign; Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree-Police Officer; Driving Too Fast For Traffic Conditions; Resisting Arrest; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree;
• Christy Joann Jones, 36, Strunk, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Clarence Richard Collett, 56, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
