March 4
• Nicholas D. Owens, 23, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Mickey D. Kidd, 20, Somerset, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Curtis Ray Matthews, 37, Bronston, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Lance Eric Baker, 33, Nancy, Court Ordered
• James Raymond Couch, 40, Eubank, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Victoria Ann Bolin, 35, Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Taylor Blake Sturgeon, 20, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Edwin Carl Kean, 37, Jamestown, KY, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
March 5
• Gary Lee Carter, 39, Science Hill, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Jeffery Carl Galloway, 38, Junction City, KY, Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189a.010(1c) - 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st & 2nd Offense; Rear License Not Illuminated
• Donnie Bruce Adkins, 41, Junction City, KY, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Sydney C. Staton, 21, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Child Abuse); Assault, 2nd Degree
• Jacob Roy Brown, 26, Ferguson, Failure to Appear
• Mary Nicole Gaines, 39, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 4 Gms Cocaine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender I; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Christopher Stephen Cassada, 45, Somerset, No Registration Plates; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operating License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Branden Dee Saylor, 40, Crab Orchard, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Tonya Lee Hollis, 43, Nancy, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Michael Scott Latham, 39, Science Hill, Burglary, 2nd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance
• Douglas A. Wagers, 25, Somerset, four counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Adin E. Brigmon, 19, Science Hill, Speeding 18 MPH Over Limit; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; No Operators-Moped License
• Tiffany A. Jordan, 29, Eubank, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Justin Lee Condon, 27, Eubank, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Edith Ann Davis, 41, Waynesburg, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
March 6
• Katie McLaughlin Shepherd, 32, Simpsonville, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Ralph M. Pangallo Jr., 55, Somerset, Escape 2nd Degree-(Identify Facility); Tampering w/Prisoner Monitoring Device; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir); Poss Cont Sub 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
• Glen Dewayne Dabney, 58, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189a.010(1c) - 1st; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Or use of Improper Signal; License To Be In Possession
• Zachary Dangelo Boatley, 29, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Rodney Hoyd Davis, 48, Eubank, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189a.010(1c) - 1st; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
• Conner L. Wilson, 19, Hustonville, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Jessie J. Philips, 45, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• James Edward Mumea, 45, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
