March 6
• Michael Anthony Hulgin, 33, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Chandall L. Webb, 32, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Timothy R. Sizemore, 56, Burnside, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest
March 7
• Kala Patricia Williams, 32, Somerset, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Giving Officer False Identifying Information
• Kenneth Wade Davis, 43, Cincinnati, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Franklin W. Bates, 42, Camp Dennison, OH, Failure to Appear
• Billy Edward Hamm Jr., 51, Burnside, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Daniel Lee Thompson, 42, Somerset, Probation Violation (Juvenile Public Offense)
• Margaret C. Helms, 42, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Donnie Lee Glover, 46, Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Dana Janmarie Upton, 33, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Jonathan Chaz Fox, 33, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury); Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Anthony D. Taylor, 33, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Joshua Alan Jones, 34, Burnside, two counts of Failure to Appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.