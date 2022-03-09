March 6

• Michael Anthony Hulgin, 33, Somerset, Failure to Appear

• Chandall L. Webb, 32, Somerset, Failure to Appear

• Timothy R. Sizemore, 56, Burnside, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest

March 7

• Kala Patricia Williams, 32, Somerset, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Giving Officer False Identifying Information

• Kenneth Wade Davis, 43, Cincinnati, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Franklin W. Bates, 42, Camp Dennison, OH, Failure to Appear

• Billy Edward Hamm Jr., 51, Burnside, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)

• Daniel Lee Thompson, 42, Somerset, Probation Violation (Juvenile Public Offense)

• Margaret C. Helms, 42, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Donnie Lee Glover, 46, Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Dana Janmarie Upton, 33, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• Jonathan Chaz Fox, 33, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury); Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)

• Anthony D. Taylor, 33, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Joshua Alan Jones, 34, Burnside, two counts of Failure to Appear

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you