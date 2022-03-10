March 8
• Caleb Andrew Thompson, 26, Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Derrick Anthony Blackford-Turley, 33, Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation for Technical Violation; Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
• Justin A. Delaney, 27, Somerset, Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Child Abuse); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
• Victoria Alexis Wilson, 26, Somerset, TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Bobby Earl Hendrickson, 53, Lancaster, Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
• Rikki L. Brassfield, 31, Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Rigoberto Hernandez-Silvas, 49, Stanford, Menacing; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)
• Timothy Sizemore, 56, Burnside, Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence
• Jerry Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered
• Anthony Roy Miller, 49, Kings Mountain, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler)
• Elijah R. Couch, 22, Hustonville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
March 9
• Billy Shane Wilson, 45, Waynesburg, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Joshua L. Ramsey, 37, Burnside, No Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear
• James A. Canada, 33, Whitley City, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
