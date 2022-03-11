March 9
• Richard W. Absher, 63, McKinney, KY, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• James Clayton Carrier, 37, Danville, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Heather Hazel Gooch, 37, Stanford, Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree
March 10
• Chad Aaron Stevens, 32, Stanford, Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Criminal Possession of Forged Instr 3rd Degree; two counts of Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Reckless Driving; Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Flagrant Non Support; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Natasha Lynne Taylor, 32, Lancaster, Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension-1st Degree; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Criminal Possession of Forged Instr 3rd Degree;
• Ethel M. Brown, 42, Hustonville, Court Ordered
