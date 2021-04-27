Pulaski was one of eight counties across the commonwealth which saw no change in its unemployment rate between March 2020 and March 2021.
At 5.5 percent, the local rate is above the state average of five percent and below the national average of 6.2 percent.
For that time period, unemployment rates fell in 81 of Kentucky's 120 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics. Jobless rates rose in 31 counties, the center said last Thursday.
The state's lowest jobless rates were in Oldham, Todd and Woodford counties at 3.8 percent each, it said. Next were Logan, Shelby, Spencer and Washington counties at 3.9 percent each, while four percent rates were reported in Green, Scott and Taylor counties.
Magoffin County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 13.6 percent. It was followed by Harlan County at 9.4 percent; Martin County at 9.3 and Breathitt County at 8.6. Next was Leslie County at 8.5; followed by 8.4 percent rates in Carter, Lewis and Menifee counties; an 8.3 percent rate in Elliott County and eight percent in Johnson County.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates aren't seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings/closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
