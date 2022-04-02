Mark Shopville Road to be temporarily closed starting next week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office has announced that a portion of Mark Shopville Road east of Somerset will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting next week.
The closure is part of the Ky. 461 improvement project.
Mark Shopville Road will be closed at the intersection of Ky. 461 (mile point 0.13) beginning Tuesday for approximately three weeks. The dates and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
Drivers are being asked detour via East Ky. 80.
