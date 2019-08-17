Two of the co-defendants accused in the February 2018 murder of Jorge Martinez were in Pulaski Circuit Court Friday morning ahead of a trial scheduled for next month.
Alejandro Arturo Vasquez Cabrera, 36, and Gloria Ortega, 59, appeared separately before Circuit Judge David Tapp.
Cabrera was called ahead of his trial, which is scheduled to begin September 3. He is charged with murder, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection to the February 24, 2018, discovery of Martinez -- whose body was left inside his burnt-out 1997 Ford Escort on Rush Branch Road.
Police say Cabrera shot and killed Martinez, who was visiting his South Main Street apartment, and enlisted the help of then-roommate Heberto Romero Ordonez, 25 (who was not in court Friday), as well as former girlfriend Ortega to dispose of the body.
Andrea Simpson, who is representing Cabrera, advised Judge Tapp that the motions she had filed to exclude witness statements and to separate trials for the defendants are now moot since Ortega and Ordonez are both expected to testify and be available for cross-examination. With Ortega already pleading guilty to her role and Ordonez expected to change his plea shortly, Cabrera is the only defendant remaining to stand trial.
Judge Tapp asked if the prosecution had extended an offer to Cabrera, with Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton responding that he would recommend a 20-year sentence for Cabrera if he would plead guilty to Arson and Murder. The judge then turned to Cabrera directly and asked if he wished to reject the plea offer.
"Absolutely," Cabrera responded through an interpreter.
Dalton estimated that he would need three days to present his case, while Simpson said she would need two. Judge Tapp noted that the trial could extend into a second week, depending on court scheduling.
Earlier on the docket, Ortega was finally sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty last May to Complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence. Her sentencing hearing had been delayed due to scheduling conflicts because two interpreters are required for each appearance -- one for the defendant and one for the court.
Ortega's attorney, Tim Despotes, asked Judge Tapp to consider probating the agreed-upon sentence given her lack of prior criminal history and her family ties.
"I appreciate the seriousness of what she did but she's been in custody for a long time and has been cooperative with authorities," Despotes said.
Dalton urged Judge Tapp to sentence Ortega to prison due to the nature of the charges, and the judge agreed.
"This is a horrible set of facts," Tapp said in adopting the recommended three-year sentence.
Judge Tapp also ordered that Ortega appear and be prepared to testify at Cabrera's trial. However, should that trial be delayed significantly, it is possible that Ortega may be paroled and subject to deportation.
At press time, a new hearing for Ordonez had yet to be scheduled. Should he stand trial with Cabrera on September 3, Ordonez would face charges of Complicity to second-degree Arson, Complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence and Complicity to Abuse of a Corpse.
