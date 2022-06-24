Looking for a way to beautify your yard while also helping out pollinators like birds, bees and butterflies?
The Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners has been hosting a series of native plant sales this month, with the final date set for Saturday, June 25.
The sale is inspired by Homegrown National Park -- a grass-roots call to action co-founded by ecologist and author Doug Tallamy to promote biodiversity.
Plants are only $6 each, with all proceeds going to the Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners. The organization welcomes all to come out and learn about Kentucky's native plants.
"The Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners grew all these native plants from seed," Beth Wilson, Pulaski County Extension Agent for Horticulture, said. "They have used some of these natives in and around town at various garden sites."
Next Saturday's sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pulaski County Extension Service parking lot.
