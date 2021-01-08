A local real estate agent will lead Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce during 2021.
Matt Ford, broker/owner Weichert Realtors-Ford Brothers, accepted the gavel, symbolic of chamber leadership, from outgoing president Troy Lovell, during the chamber’s January membership meeting Tuesday at The Center for Rural Development.
Ford was born in Rockcastle County and is a 1997 graduate of Rockcastle County High School. After graduation, he moved to Pulaski County.
He is a 1998 graduate of Missouri Auction School, a 2001 graduate of Cumberland University and a 2002 graduate of the Certified Auctioneers Institute. He is owner/principle auctioneer of Ford Brothers Auctioneers.
Matt is a past president of the Somerset Lake Cumberland Board of Realtors, past president of Kentucky Auctioneers Association, and a past resident of United Way of South Central Kentucky. He was named Realtor of the Year in 2009, and was the Bid Calling Champion of the 2001 Kentucky Auctioneers Association. Ford Brothers Auctioneers in 2014 was awarded the National Auctioneer Company of the Year by the Mark Met Alliance Hall of Fame, in which Matt is also a Hall of Fame Member.
Matt is married to Rebecca Singleton Ford. They have three children — Bryan, Winston and Alex. They attend East Somerset Baptist Church.
Ford will tell you that he has been blessed to be a part of a great organization and have the guidance of his father Danny Ford and his uncle Sam Ford over the years in their real estate business.
