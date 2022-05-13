May 10
• Timothy D. Wilson, 50, Park City, KY, charge not listed
• Timothy J. Willman, 36, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Jonathan Cody Lee Ward, 28, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Heidi Michelle Whitson, 37, Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Nicky L. Wilson, 40, Sunbright, TN, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• James E. Janow, 39, Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• William Brandon Bailey, 36, Burnside, Failure to Appear
• John M. Phelps, 50, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Ronald Anthony Brock, 26, Louisville, transfer from other county
• Anthony John Carr, 49, Fort Thomas, KY, transfer from other county
• Justin Tyler Champion, 31, Coldwater, MI, transfer from other county
• Lester Lawson Jr., 44, Butler KY, transfer from other county
• Jackie Edward Scroggins, 43, Brooksville, KY, transfer from other county
• Crystal Margaret Polzin, 33, Alexandria, KY, transfer from other county
• Jonathan Wayne Watkins, 49, no address listed, transfer from other county
• Marvin Thomas Arnold, 54, Newport, KY, transfer from other county
• Cord Robert Brearton, 32, Falmouth, KY, transfer from other county
• Harley David Edgley, 41, California, KY, transfer from other county
• Carletta Lynn Asher, 42, Lexington, KY, transfer from other county
• Vincenzo Anthony Gallichio, 24, DeMossville, KY, transfer from other county
• Kyron Deandre Kirkendall, 27, Cincinnati, transfer from other county
• Donnie Wayne Applegate, 44, Newport, KY, Failure to Appear; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Heath Elliot White, 34, Covington, KY, transfer from other county
• Jason Charles Murphy, 48, Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Hagen Ray Black, 28, Junction City, KY, Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree
• Anna L. Burdette, 35, London, Failure to Appear
• Eugena D. Branscum, 51, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
