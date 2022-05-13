May 10

• Timothy D. Wilson, 50, Park City, KY, charge not listed

• Timothy J. Willman, 36, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Jonathan Cody Lee Ward, 28, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Heidi Michelle Whitson, 37, Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Nicky L. Wilson, 40, Sunbright, TN, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• James E. Janow, 39, Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)

• William Brandon Bailey, 36, Burnside, Failure to Appear

• John M. Phelps, 50, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• Ronald Anthony Brock, 26, Louisville, transfer from other county

• Anthony John Carr, 49, Fort Thomas, KY, transfer from other county

• Justin Tyler Champion, 31, Coldwater, MI, transfer from other county

• Lester Lawson Jr., 44, Butler KY, transfer from other county

• Jackie Edward Scroggins, 43, Brooksville, KY, transfer from other county

• Crystal Margaret Polzin, 33, Alexandria, KY, transfer from other county

• Jonathan Wayne Watkins, 49, no address listed, transfer from other county

• Marvin Thomas Arnold, 54, Newport, KY, transfer from other county

• Cord Robert Brearton, 32, Falmouth, KY, transfer from other county

• Harley David Edgley, 41, California, KY, transfer from other county

• Carletta Lynn Asher, 42, Lexington, KY, transfer from other county

• Vincenzo Anthony Gallichio, 24, DeMossville, KY, transfer from other county

• Kyron Deandre Kirkendall, 27, Cincinnati, transfer from other county

• Donnie Wayne Applegate, 44, Newport, KY, Failure to Appear; Persistent Felony Offender I

• Heath Elliot White, 34, Covington, KY, transfer from other county

• Jason Charles Murphy, 48, Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• Hagen Ray Black, 28, Junction City, KY, Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree

• Anna L. Burdette, 35, London, Failure to Appear

• Eugena D. Branscum, 51, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you