May 11
• Steven Earl Glover, 34, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Codeine
• Jerry Lewis McAninch, 50, Hustonville, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Andrew Don Shadoan, 35, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Christopher Lee Brumley, 36, Somerset, two counts of Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Timothy Brock Pettyjohn, 34, North Bend, Ohio, three counts of Failure To Appear
• Maranda Marie Morris, 26, Eubank, Court Ordered
• Sean Otis Campbell, 48, Science Hill, Court Ordered
• Michael L. Sims, 54, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Ashley Gail Sims, 45, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Brett David Neison, 28, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Christy Dawn Foley, 44, Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Christopher Lee Harper, 34, Somerset, Burglary 3rd Degree; TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender II; Failure To Appear
May 12
• Olivia Michelle Brock, 33, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light
• Lacey June Tompkins, 37, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Meghann Rene Runyon, 32, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Mollie Ann Hicks, 40, Emmalena, KY, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Jamie Daniel Todd, 45, Hustonville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Andrew S. Conner, 37, Liberty, two counts of Failure To Appear
• Kenneth Lee Steele, 60, Somerset, Burglary, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Poss of Marijuana
• James Michael Colyer, 40, Somerset, two counts of Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• David Charles Henderson, 52, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Denver William Miller, 50, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Isaiah Logan Cornett, 21, Somerset, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Lonnie A. Harris, 45, Hustonville, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Brian Oliver Muse, 42, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree
• Bradly Allen Helton, 23, Somerset, Strangulation 2nd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Ronald Lee Vernatter III, 32, Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
May 13
• Justin Dewayne Mofield, 29, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
• Tip A. Miller, 34, Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; three counts of Failure To Appear; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Steven F. Boswell, 41, Anderson, IN, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting $1,000 <\ $10,000; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Megan Leigh-Ann Barnes, 31, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Failure to Appear
• Patrick Eugene Childers, 47, Booneville, KY, Failure to Appear; Failure to Pay Support; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Heather Michelle Feese, 37, Liberty, Failure to Appear
• Joseph L. Pinson, 60, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Tamatha Gail Henderson, 51, Somerset, Alc Intox in a Pub Place 3rd or > Off in 12 Months
• Elaine Marie Helman, 50, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Richard L. Tepfenhart, 32, Bronston, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Rodney Duane Helman, 52, Somerset, Failure To Appear
• Anthony D. Taylor, 33, Waynesburg, Failure To Appear
