May 14
• Autumn Robinson, 24, Waynesburg, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Joshua Wayne Roberts, 19, Monticello, Oper Motor Vehicle U/Infl Alcohol <\ 21 YOA .02-.07; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession
• Edwin Ashley Walker, 34, Alameda, CA, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Charles E. Crabtree, 57, Indianapolis, IN, Persistent Felony Offender I; Engaging in Organized Crime; three counts of Theft of Prop Mislaid or Deliver by Mistake; TBUT or Disp All Others $500 <\ $1,000
• Jeremy Wade Nunn, 29, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Zachary Jesse Eugene Richardson, 33, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Roy Lee Wallace, 22, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Crystal Dawn Smith, 36, Crab Orchard, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Ricky Wayne Goggins, 65, Somerset, Poss of Marijuana; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; No Tail Lamps
• Marvin Lincoln Hopkins, 50, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Melissa Renea Goodin, 35, Ferguson, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Christopher Michael Sams, 42, Winchester, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
May 15
• Ricky W. Deering, 46, Hustonville, Violation of a Kentucky EPO-DVO; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Joseph Laich, 33, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Strangulation 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree;
• Jacob Kyle Jones, 26, Somerset, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Persistent Felony Offender I; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Michael Shane Burton, 50, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Caleb Andrew Thompson, 27, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Strangulation 1st Degree; Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Harvey Noble Kidd, 58, Somerset, Assault, 2nd Degree
• Joshua D. Dooley, 35, Crab Orchard, Possession of Defaced Firearm; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Failure to Appear
• Mary Katheryn Dufresne, 39, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
