May 21
• Beverly R. Maples, 49, Stanford, charge not available
• Summer Rose Garland, 21, Strunk, KY, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting $500 <\ $1,000
• Rodney Troy Maples, 53, Stanford, charge not available
• Ricky Alan Pittman, 54, Wilmore, KY, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana
• Brandi Leigh Garcia, 36, Burnside, Failure to Appear
• Dakota Cecil Rash, 18, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Randy Wayne Gibson, 43, Burnside, Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Eric Gene Gosser, 38, Burnside, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Wendell Frances Burdine, 61, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Violating Graves
• Rhonda Gail Shadoan, 49, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Tiffany R. Taylor, 31, Hustonville, charge not available
May 22
• Floyd J. Lovell, 52, Eubank, charge not available
• David Ryan Oaks, 41, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Poss of Marijuana
• Roger Thomas Lovell Jr., 48, East Bernstadt, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Brandon Wayne Marcum, 25, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Lillie R. Hines, 50, Eubank, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st
• Billy Ray Durham, 64, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Mark T. Gooch, 53, Stanford, charge not available
• Brittney C. Compton, 35, Somerset, two counts of Criminal Poss of Forged Instr 1st Degree (Identify); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Tampering with Physical Evidence
• James Lee Bolin Jr., 46, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Tristin Randall Stephens, 23, Somerset, charge not available
• Curtis Ray Matthews, 37, Bronston, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place-1st & 2nd
• Keith A. Phelps, 56, Monticello, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Ricky Lynn Hadley, 58, Nancy, Assault 4th Degree - Minor Injury - No Medical Attn
