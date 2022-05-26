May 23

• Sara Paige Smith, 29, Somerset, charge not available

• Dezarae A. Doss, 29, Danville, Failure to Appear

• Brandon Allen Poynter, 27, Science Hill, TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000

• Zaine Ashton Rexroth, 20, Somerset, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree

• Michael Ray Hardy, 47, Louisville, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off (> Or = 2 Gms Heroin); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off (> Or = 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess

• Robert Earl Canada, 33, Somerset, Failure to Appear

• Michael Aarron Lawhorn, 30, Burnside, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess

• Jacquilyn Hope Keith, 20, Liberty, Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Plates

• Andrew Reece Goodlett, 24, Lawrenceburg, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Jeremy K. Watkins, 46, Somerset, Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No Operators/Moped License

• Michael L. Bidwell, 36, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Lillian Pyles, 20, Science Hill, Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks $500 <\ $1,000

• Marvin Durham, 40, Stanford, Flagrant Non Support

• Katheryn L. Compton, 54, Somerset, charge not available

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you