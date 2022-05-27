May 24
• Patsy Ellen Singer, 53, Somerset, No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Ins 1st; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating on Sus/Rev Operators License; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans; Failure to Register Transfer of Mtr Vehicle
• Melinda Wilson, 42, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jody Neil Boyken, 52, Stanford, charge not available
• Destiny Deshawn Johnson, 27, Somerset, No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec 1st; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Operating on Sus/Rev Operators License; Failure to Surrender Rev Operators Lic
• Andrew Don Shadoan, 35, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
May 25
• Shiloh R. Combs, 25, Eubank, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st (Agg Cir); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree - Police Officer; Poss of Marijuana
• Lester Wayne Feltner Jr., 47, Science Hill, charge not available
• Susan J. Bryson, 64, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 2nd
• Derrick M. Taylor, 22, no address listed, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Pamela M. Jones, 54, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree
May 26
• Terry Lynn Stringer II, 48, Poss of Marijuana; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Matthew Wayne Davis, 36, Somerset, two counts of Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
• Jenny Sue Meece, 49, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
