May 26
• Ronald Lee Vernatter III, 32, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jason Brandon Hood, 42, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jacob R. Ratfliff, 19, Crab Orchard, Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police - 2nd Offense; Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Shane N. Cooney, 33, Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Failure to Appear
• Meranda Elizabeth Ashburn, 31, Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Trenton A. Flynn, 18, Irvine, KY, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting
May 27
• Rachel Nicole Keith, 31, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Robert William Bracey, 26, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jacob Andrew Parmley, 30, Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Gregory Keith Reed, 37, Hustonville, Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.