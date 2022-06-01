May 27
• Joshua Lee Tucker, 39, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Joseph Louis Rose, 33, Somerset, Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury
• Reuben Christian Steiner, 39, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Bradley A. Lamb, 32, Hustonville, charge not available
May 28
• Amber D. Warren, 35, Burnside, Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec 1st; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License
• Alissa Lynn Davidson, 29, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Timothy J. Schmitz, 46, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Isaiah Logan Cornett, 21, Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree
• Johnathon Paul Strunk, 29, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Adam James Borchers, 35, Russia, OH, Failure to Operate Boat at Idle Speed Harbor/Congest; Oper Boat/Watercraft While Intoxicated or U/Infl, 1st
• Megan Danielle Wright, 34, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Jody Louis Taylor, 49, Stanford, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Menacing; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Christopher R. Lamb, 34, Stanford, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
• Alexander Shane Bender, 29, Danville, charge not available
May 29
• David Wayne Smith, 32, Harrodsburg, Failure to Appear
• Jeremia Seth Sanders, 24, Monticello, charge not available
• Richard Allen Benson, 47, Frankfort, Fugitive From Another State - Warrant Required
• James Micheal Welch, 47, Stanford, Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Larissa Noel Wilks, 28, Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Jared Lee Watson, 42, Oneida, KY, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Flagrant Non Support
May 30
• Amy Marie Bradley, 43, Eubank, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Careless Driving; Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Anthony Joshua Durham, 32, Stanford, Theft of Prop Mislaid or Deliver by Mistake $500 <\ $1,000; Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent; Unlawful Access to Computer, 2nd Degree
• Paul J. Johnson, 20, Lancaster, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Devin L. Maples, 27, Stanford, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Michael Anthony Bush, 51, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Matthew Estes Jones, 29, Eubank, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Minela Suljicic, 31, Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Rebecca Ritchie, 41, Nancy, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 4 Gms Cocaine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified Sch 1 & 2); Traff in Cont Sub, 3rd Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Traff in Marijuana (Less than 8 Oz.) 1st Off
• Taylor Ray Gaddis, 27, Somerset, Failure to or Improper Signal; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 4 Gms Cocaine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified Sch 1 & 2); Traff in Cont Sub, 3rd Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Traff in Marijuana (Less than 8 Oz.) 1st Off; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
• Nicholas S. Coffey, 42, Bronston, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); No Operators-Moped License; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No Motorcycle Operators License; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
• Joshua W. Taylor, 32, Hustonville, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Unspecified)
• Edward Lee Crabtree Jr., 42, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Eddie Ray Correll Jr., 21, Somerset, Failure to Appear
