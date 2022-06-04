May 30
• Samantha N. Trammell, 34, Danville, two counts of Failure to Appear
May 31
• Kenny Dale Braden, 44, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Courtney O. Adams, 23, Crab Orchard, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Jerrill M. Alcorn, 29, Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Katrina Mara Dickhaus, 35, Waynesburg, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Brian Keith Stigler, 54, Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Beah Rose Whitaker, 51, Burnside, Failure to Appear
• Anthony D. Delap, 45, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Brandon J. Botner, 30, Stanford, Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree
• Christian H. Soehnlein, 46, Somerset, Careless Driving; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
• Chandall L. Webb, 32, Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
June 1
• Tena Lynn Pennington-Mitchell, 57, Waynesburg, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Patricia L. Davis, 57, Somerset, Reckless Driving, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited
• Joshua L. Ware, 32, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• William Craft, 60, Monticello, No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Improper Registration Plate; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; No Operators-Moped License; Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
June 2
• Heather Renee Miller, 30, London, Failure to Appear
• Codty D. Davidson, 26, London, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Mark Alan Toadvine, 60, Hustonville, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; License Plate Not Legible; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st and 2nd Offense; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt
• Benjamin Curtis McLeod, 48, Burnside, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Veronica Rose Denton, 32, Burnside, Failure to Appear
• Mark W. Owens, 63, Georgetown, Harassment - Physical Contact - No Injury
• Anthony D. Miller, 32, Columbia, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Alex Bert Jones, 55, Somerset, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Brennan K. Oaks, 30, Stanford, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Ryan Dale Warren, 35, Somerset, Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Assault 3rd - Dept of Social Service Worker; Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Burglary, 1st Degree
• Jordon J. Atkins, 32, Stanford, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Amy A. Caldwell, 40, Crab Orchard, Disorderly Conduct
• Basel Sterling Ridner, 41, Burnside, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Criminal Trespassing - 3rd Degree; Disorder Conduct; Burglary, 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Dwayne E. Sweat, 43, Somerset, Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
June 3
• William Earl Baker, 32, Somerset, four counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Flora Jean West, 43, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Theodore Joseph Mace, 39, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traf in Marijuana (Less than 8 Oz.) 1st Off; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Joseph Brandon Gambrell, 39, Science Hill, Court Ordered
• Christina Marie Simpson, 42, Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
