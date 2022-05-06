May 4
• James Edward Fulz, 34, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Billy A. Godsey, 53, Science Hill, Failure to Appear
• Kelsie D. Presnell, 28, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Autumn M. Martin, 26, London, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Nicholas W. Luttrell, 32, Columbia, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Francis Martin Farnsworth, 44, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure to Appear
• Steven K. Neeley, 30, East Bernstadt, two counts of TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Kevin Scott Hall, 42, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Robert Thomas Cook, 52, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Joshua Thomas Abbott, 36, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Matthew R. Bryant, 36, Pine Knot, KY, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• James Lee Alexander, 75, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
• Kristopher D. Kean, 33, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Timothy Tyrone Turner, 51, Stanford, Traff in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin); Traff in Marijuana (8 OZ To <\ 5 LBS.) 1st Off; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense - Cocaine; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
