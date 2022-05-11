May 7
• Dagan Herrick-Ivan Robison, 30, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Terri Bernadette Garner, 39, Russell Springs, Failure To Or Use of Improper Signal; Poss of Marijuana; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 4TH OR >; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Driving DUI Suspended License - 2nd Offense; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; three counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Aaron Thomas Cook, 29, Danville, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Veronica Rose Denton, 32, Burnside, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Penny Ann Burton, 46, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; four counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Thomas W. Branscum, 37, Burnside, Bail Jumping 1st Degree
May 8
• Francisco Javier Carlin-Frias, 34, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Aubrey Shane Harris, 44, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir); Resisting Arrest; Possession Of Open Alcoholic Beverage or Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited
• Christopher L. Hendrix, 20, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Heather Nicole Gooch, 37, Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
• Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, Monticello, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree
• Jerry Jason Sears, 42, Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Reuben Christian Steiner, 39, Somerset, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree; Menacing; Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree; Harassment (No Physical Contact)
• Kenneth W. Denney, 67, Crab Orchard, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Joshua L Daniels, 30, Saint Francis, KY, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Joshua Alan Jones, 34, Somerset, Burglary 3rd Degree
• Jason Ray Gulley, 40, Richmond, two counts of Failure to Appear; Manslaughter 2nd Degree
