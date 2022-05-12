May 9
• Jeanie Sue Hughes, 52, Eubank, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd or > - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Cynthia A. Johnson, 44, Eubank, two counts of Failure To Appear; Tampering w/ Prisoner Monitoring Device; Escape 2nd Degree-(Identify Facility); Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Rickie Matt Brumley, 56, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury)
• William Christopher Baker, 39, Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Jason David Parrett, 39, no address listed, Failure To Appear
• Justin Lynn Bass, 23, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Michael Dale May, 51, Eubank, Speeding 15 MPH Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operating License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle
• Courtney Gray, 39, Russell Springs, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear
• Patrick Joseph Ardoin, 38, Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Nicky L. Wilson, 40, Sunbright, TN, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Leanne Bacon, 49, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd
• Michael Dale Douglas, 37, Stanford, Failure to Appear
