May may be National Foster Care Awareness Month but there's little doubt that foster families are needed throughout the year.
The numbers fluctuate but on any given day in Kentucky alone, there are more than 9,000 children in foster care.
For those interested in fostering, there are several agencies that serve the Lake Cumberland region.
One such agency, SAFY of Somerset, specializes in therapeutic foster care and gets their referrals from Kentucky's Department for Community Based Services (DCBS). SAFY Office Manager Jennifer Thrasher estimated that the local office -- which serves most of southeastern Kentucky -- handles more than 200 cases per year.
"The difference between a therapeutic foster agency and DCBS that the youth that come into our care are provided in-home therapy services," Thrasher explained. "They receive therapy from a licensed counselor as well as case management services."
Given DCBS and the area's other private agencies, Thrasher offered "a lowball estimate" of more than 1,000 local children who would now be in foster care.
"I think it's important to raise awareness," Stephanie Justice, SAFY Foster Parent Recruiter, added. "There are a lot of people interested in becoming foster parents but they might not really know how to go about it."
"I think the big thing about foster care is when people think about it, they want to help and know there's a need but they're afraid they're not good enough to help," Thrasher continued. "Really the biggest thing in foster care is that you just have to try. You've just got to be someone who's willing to show love, a little bit of patience and give some kids the care and structure that they've never had before. It just takes one person to change a life."
Justice noted that those who might think they won't qualify because of something in their pasts can often be the best in relating to the kids.
"They need someone that is relatable and can teach from mistakes maybe they have made or just empathize with them," she said, adding that a major focus is recruiting foster parents willing to take in teens. "The majority of kids that are in our care are in their teenage years. I think that can intimidate a lot of people but really they just need someone who can advocate for them and be there for them."
Recently, SAFY has begun hosting virtual information sessions weekly to answer questions about becoming a foster parent. Most agencies have their own curriculum along with the state criteria to qualify and will work with prospective foster parents throughout the process.
"We can get them through in 60-90 days," Kendra Barton, SAFY Family Development Specialist, explained. "Our trainings are flexible around their schedules.…We're very hands on with our foster parents when it comes to support and help with the licensing process."
To further spread the word, SAFY has partnered with several local businesses throughout the month to post signage or other promotional items, like custom coffee sleeves that feature a QR code linking to the SAFY website. Others have lit blue lightbulbs at night, representing foster children.
To learn more about SAFY, visit www.safy.org or call 606-679-1815.
