McConnell was correct: Civility in politics is non-existent

I know a lot of people just don't seem to like Mitch McConnell -- which is incredibly strange since he's been a U.S. Senator since 1984 and just keeps getting re-elected.
I've seen the memes on social media and I've heard Mitch's nicknames.
The Grim Reaper.
Moscow Mitch.
And more than a few others not fit for publication here.
But earlier this week, Mitch hit the nail on the head when discussing the divisive nature of our country these days.
"We need to learn how to behave better and be able to disagree without anger," the 77-year-old Senate Majority Leader said. "We have a behavioral problem. People are acting out and it's not, I don't think, limited to one ideological place or another. You've got a lot of people engaging in bad behavior."
And although McConnell didn't directly agree that fellow Republican President Donald Trump's caustic rhetoric has been a catalyst for this upheaval of emotion, he didn't completely dismiss the premise, either.
"I think we have a civility problem and I didn't confine it to just liberals," McConnell added. "I think it's across the board."
McConnell knows first-hand about being the target of angry political detractors, from mobs gathering near his Louisville home to harassing him at restaurants.
There is an irony, perhaps, to Mitch's assessment. He has been accused of being absolutely vicious while campaigning.
But to McConnell, it's just business, I suppose. It's not personal -- it's politics.
Back in 2014, Mitch destroyed Matt Bevin, who had the audacity to challenge him in the Republican Primary. Later, Mitch gave Bevin lukewarm support when he shocked everyone by being elected Kentucky Governor. Water under the bridge, I suppose.
In his speech on Monday, McConnell hearkened Somerset's U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers' words from earlier this year, when the Congressman said: "We can disagree without being disagreeable."
I truly hope that someday we can "just agree to disagree" when we need to.
But the political climate, fueled by the social media craze, might make that impossible.
It's too easy to "engage in bad behavior" when it comes to political discourse these days. I admit it -- I've lost my temper a few times.
We should all try to be better.
And our leaders should be at the forefront, trying to repair "the civility issue."
Perhaps Mitch and all other politicians should refrain from being so nasty during campaigns.
Perhaps they should stop being so partisan and try to work together for solutions, instead of forcing their constituents to endure countless rounds of the blame game. McConnell's office, for example, sends countless press releases to this publication complaining about the "do-nothing Democrats." Democrats call McConnell an "obstructionist."
It goes on and on.
Until the left and the right meet somewhere in the middle, America's slide into the gaping hole between the two will continue.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
