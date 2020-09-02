McCreary County burglary suspect facing assault, escape charges

A McCreary County man wanted locally on an outstanding warrant gave authorities quite a chase before he was finally apprehended early Monday morning.
Jimmy Troxell, 32, of Whitley City, has been charged with first-degree Assault (Police Officer), Resisting Arrest, Menacing, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Parole Violation, and Theft by Deception $10,000 or more (cold checks).
According to community journalist Darlene Price of Truth or Politics, the incident began around 5 p.m. Sunday evening when McCreary County Deputy Sheriff Stewart Bryant responded to a burglary-not-in-progress call on State Garage Road in Whitley City. Assisted by Kentucky State Police Trooper Harrison Wells, the deputy interviewed the burglary victim and canvassed the neighborhood -- identifying Troxell as a suspect.
The officers also determined that Troxell was wanted on a Pulaski County indictment for Theft By Deception $10,000 or more (cold checks), filed on August 11.
When they checked Troxell's apartment, he didn't appear to be home. McCreary County Sheriff Randy Waters returned with Dep. Bryant and Trp. Wells to the address again around 7 p.m. Each could see Shaina Madden, Troxell's girlfriend, standing outside. When the officers called out to Madden, both she and Troxell were seen fleeing the apartment into the nearby woods.
Madden was apprehended and placed under arrest for outstanding warrants. Troxell initially eluded police but was eventually captured later that evening without incident.
After midnight Monday morning, Troxell escaped the custody of McCreary Transport Officer Curtis Coffey just outside the McCreary County Sheriff's Department -- running away in handcuffs.
At approximately 4:09 a.m., Sheriff Waters and Dep. Dustin Ridner found Troxell back at his apartment. When Troxell refused an order to show his hands, Dep. Ridner deployed a taser. As the deputy attempted to subdue the suspect, Troxell grabbed the taser and stuck it to Ridner's leg -- yelling, "Light it up again!"
Dep. Ridner was able to take the taser away from Troxell and throw it aside. With Sheriff Waters' assistance, Troxell was eventually subdued and taken into custody.
Online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections indicate that the parole violation Troxell has been charged with may involve absconding from mandatory supervision after being released from jail in July of last year. He had served just under two years after being sentenced in September 2017 to three years for criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by deception, flagrant non-support and escape.
Both Troxell and Madden were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center, where they both remained at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.