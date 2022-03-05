McCreary County man sentenced for 2017 robbery in Burnside

A McCreary County man is serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty locally in two connected cases.
Jerry E. Bentley, 43, of Whitley City, was sentenced last month to seven years for second-degree robbery plus three years for intimidation of a participant in the legal process.
The investigation began, according to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, in January 2017 when Burnside Police Department was dispatched to the call of a stolen vehicle. A woman had entered South 27 Shell Mart with her engine running to jump out and purchase a few items. While checking out, she saw a man enter her vehicle. She attempted to stop him but the individual drove off - nearly striking her.
BPD distributed images of the individual online for the community's assistance. The vehicle was later recovered in London through cooperation with the Kentucky State Police and a separate investigation.
In April 2017, a female caller contacted the BPD stating she had seen the photographs on Facebook and could identify the individual. She positively identified Jerry Bentley as the person in the pictures and told the police the vehicle had been left by him in London. This matched the information obtained independently by the department, according to Dalton.
Bentley was subsequently indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury in July 2017. That indictment remained open until Bentley was finally served with the warrant in early 2021. Bentley was released on bond with conditions to have no contact with the victims or to violate any other law.
In June 2021, according to Dalton, BPD received another call from the witness that assisted them in identifying Bentley. Apparently, the prosecutor said, Bentley had discovered her identity through the discovery process and was threatening and harassing her.
Though the investigation determined that this harassment had occurred in McCreary County, Commonwealth's Attorney Dalton filed a motion to revoke Bentley's bond since the original case was in Pulaski.
The defendant was subsequently indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury for intimidation of a participant in the legal process. Bentley was picked up on a new warrant and remained incarcerated though the end of the proceedings.
At a hearing on February 10 in Pulaski Circuit Court, Bentley pleaded guilty to the amended second-degree robbery charge as well as intimidation of a participant in the legal process. Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker accepted Dalton's recommendation for the sentences to be served consecutively and Bentley was sentenced that day to 10 years in prison.
At press time, Bentley remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Dalton thanked the Burnside Police Department for their tenacity in pursuing the case against Bentley.
"Detective Phillip Woodall was relentless in tracking down this harassment and protecting the witness," the prosecutor said. "The whole Burnside P.D. did a great job identifying this defendant and recovering the victim's property. It was a job well done."
As for the harassment, Dalton stated, "The defendant has an absolute right to see the evidence against him. He does not have a right to harass witnesses using that discovery. I hope this does not happen again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.