McCreary County men charged in federal court on drug distribution

Two McCreary County residents, along with two Lexington residents, have been charged in Federal Court with conspiracy to distribute meth, being accused of distributing 50 grams or more of the drug.
The McCreary County suspects were named as Greg Ray Norris, also listed as being from Winfield, Tenn., and Brassfield Coffey, Jr., of Stearns. They were charged alongside Lexington residents Chris Michael Moberly and Caitlin Sue Maggard.
The charges were filed in the U.S. District Court in London, Ky.
According to court documents, the four conspired together from September to October 2019 to distribute meth that was delivered from a "pipeline" coming from Lexington, Ky., and ending in Winfield, Tenn., just across the Kentucky-Tennessee boarder from McCreary County.
Court documents state that both Norris and Moberly both have previous drug felony convictions, and as such are facing between 10 years to life in prison and an $8 million fine if convicted of the new charge.
Coffey and Maggard are each facing between five and 40 years in prison.
The case stems from an October bust that took place in Winfield, Tenn.
According to the Oneida, Tenn., Independent Herald, the four were among six people arrested in a bust, with two others taken into custody in Elgin, Tenn., at their residence.
The Independent Herald reported that the investigation began when investigators in Winfield showed up at a RV owned by Norris.
Norris, Maggard and Moberly were inside the camper when law enforcement announced themselves.
A search of the vehicle turned up a "golf ball-sized bag of meth" along with several more bags containing meth. Moberly was reported to also have been in possession of $4,300 in cash, and Norris was reportedly in possession of $600 in cash.
While the search was being conducted, Coffey drove up to the area. A Drug K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of drugs in Coffey's vehicle, and a search of his vehicle turned up a half-gram of meth.
More drugs and a counterfeit $100 bill were reportedly found in a vehicle Moberly and Maggard had driven to the RV.
In total, around one pound of meth and $8,000 in cash was found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.